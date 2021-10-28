Family Hearing Center opens in New Boston

NEW BOSTON — “What’s that you say?” Having trouble with your hearing? A new business has opened in New Boston recently, it is the Family Hearing Center located at 4342 Gallia Street in New Boston with easy access off of Gallia Street. Speaking with Theresa Edwards (HCP) Hearing Care Practitioner at the Hearing Center. This is a brand new hearing business in New Boston.

Edwards stated that they had been there since June, but the official ribbon cutting was just this past week. Bryan Black is the owner of the new Hearing Center and she said that he also owns 10 other Centers in other locations in the Dayton area. Black is the son of Robert Black, who was a hearing specialist for 40 years before he retired.

Edwards said that at the Family Hearing Center, “We do hearing evaluations and hearing care. We can check for wax and any hearing issues you may have, and we do hearing tests and things like that. We can take Doctor referrals or if anyone is having any issues with their hearing or they are not sure, they can just make an appointment and come on in.” Edwards also mentioned that they are also providers for the Cold War Patriots.

Edwards used to be Robert Black’s secretary when he practiced as a hearing care practitioner. He was the hearing specialist that trained her.

When Edwards was asked if she liked working with hearing she said, “I do, I love it!”

Speaking of the Family Hearing Center, she said, “We are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am. to 4:30 pm. and we do weekend appointments upon requests.” For all your hearing needs, contact them at 740-456-1861.

Ribbon Cutting for the Family Hearing Center in New Boston – Left to right: Chip Mailet (Chamber of Commerce), Robert Black, Brianna McCauley, Theresa Edwards HCP, Bryan Black owner, Julia Black, Jenn Jackson, Lisa Brown Carver ( Chamber of Commerce). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_2802.jpg Ribbon Cutting for the Family Hearing Center in New Boston – Left to right: Chip Mailet (Chamber of Commerce), Robert Black, Brianna McCauley, Theresa Edwards HCP, Bryan Black owner, Julia Black, Jenn Jackson, Lisa Brown Carver ( Chamber of Commerce). Submitted Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

