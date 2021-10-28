16 deaths; 9 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional 16 local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 78-year-old male that passed on September 15, a 79-year-old male that passed on September 30, a 65-year-old male that passed on September 30, a 65-year-old male that passed on October 1, a 73-year-old female that passed on October 3, a 79-year-old female that passed on October 3, a 73-year-old male that passed on October 4, a 68-year-old male that passed on October 6, a 72-year-old female that passed on October 10, a 56-year-old male that passed on October 13, a 62-year-old male that passed on October 13, a 95-year-old female that passed on October 18, a 74-year-old male that passed on October 18, a 65-year-old female that passed on October 20, a 67-year-old female that passed on October 21 and a 73-year-old male that passed on October 27.

The deaths bring the total to 167 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported nine new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,556 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 25 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,960 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday so the total stays at 832 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,867 or 42.31% of the total population of the county (75,315).