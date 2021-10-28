City and county trick or treat times expanded

SCIOTO- Both the City of Portsmouth and Scioto County have expanded trick or treat times for this Saturday.

During a regularly scheduled Scioto County Commissioners meeting Thursday, commissioners voted to change trick or treat time for county residents to 4- 7 p.m. Soon after the meeting, the City of Portsmouth also made an announcement on their Facebook page they would be expanding trick or treat time for city residents.

Originally scheduled for 5-7 p.m. The commissioners and City of Portsmouth added an hour of trick or treat so families could celebrate the holiday and attend playoff football games in the area.

“We had people months ago, reach out asking us to make a decision so they could plan time off work to take their kids trick-or-treating,” Commissioner Scottie Powell said.” For Portsmouth, it is ultimately up to Sam Sutherland.”

Trick or treaters will now have three hours to collect candy and the commissioners and city hope with the extended time those who want to participate in both trick-or-treating and go to the games will have time to do so.

“I did have a conversation with Sam, and he said if we were to do that, he would likely follow suit,” Powell said. “It’s not the best solution. It’s something that gives it a little more time if that’s going to be affected.”

Davis also clarified that unlike the City of Portsmouth, where Sutherland is the one to decide when trick or treat is and can change it at any time, the commissioners are not allowed to do that.

“By statute, we have to do a resolution, it has to be done in a meeting. Changing trick or treat hours would not constitute in having an emergency meeting, which is what we would be doing if not for today,” Davis said.

Commissioner Cathy Coleman, who returned to her seat at the table after battling COVID-19, also shared that she hopes residents of the area will understand that the commissioners were doing the best they can with the time they have been given.

“I understand, I have children and grandchildren and I wouldn’t have missed any of those special times for them, but we just have to do the best we can do for everyone and I hope everyone understands that,” Coleman said.

At Monday’s Portsmouth City Council Meeting, Mayor Kevin Johnson suggested moving Portsmouth trick or treat to Friday.

“Portsmouth City Schools are going to the playoffs Saturday night, Notre Dame is also going to the playoffs, Portsmouth Peewee Football has tournaments going into the early evening, and East is going into playoffs as well,” said Johnson. “Even though high schoolers wouldn’t be trick or treating, their younger siblings would be.”

The OHSAA released the playoff schedule Sunday, October 24 placing games both on Friday and Saturday. Both county and city official said that trick or treat had been scheduled for weeks, if not months before OHSAA released their schedule.

While Portsmouth City Council chose not to move trick or treat during Monday’s meeting, the city announced Thursday, Oct. 28 that they would extend the time of trick or treat like the county. For both the city and the county trick or treat will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021

Trick or treat scheduled for Oct. 30 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved