1 death; 18 new cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 71-year-old male that died Monday, October 25.

The death brings the total to 151 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death..

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 18 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,547 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 18 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,935 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday so the total stays at 832 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,805 or 42.22% of the total population of the county (75,315).