25 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 22 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICHARD MICHAEL TURNER, 27, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

WAYNE PACE, 38, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Theft.

MATTHEW A. PACE, 34, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Theft.

JOSHUA PAXSON, 32, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Escape.

JEFFREY SOWARDS, 56, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Intimidation.

JAMES EVANS, 82, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Aggravated Menacing, Criminal Damaging or Endangering and Aggravated Burglary.

RUSSELL K. SMITH, 29, Minford, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

PATRICK CHRISTIAN BROWN, 50, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JOSHUA P. CABLE, 41, Lucasville, Ohio, Felonious Assault, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

JEREMY DON CRABTREE, 43, Fayetteville, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

JONATHAN LEE ARTHUR, 35, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

JASON L. HAMMOND, 42, McDermott, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and 3 Counts Complicity in the Commission of an Offense.

JON F. RICHARDS, 34, Otway, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Receiving Stolen Property, Attempted Murder, Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

DESTINY D. EVANS, 37, Peebles, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, 3 Counts Complicity in the Commission of an Offense and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

ALEX F. STONE, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

ERICI SPENCER RAMAEKERS, 55, McDermott, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault47, Criminal Trespass and OVI.

GEORGE E. WEBSTER, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and OVI.

MARTIN L. HORSLEY, III, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DAVID WAYNE LEVI MERRILL, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

BRYCE A. SHOVER, 31, Lucasville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, Possessing Criminal Tools, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SYNTHIA JEAN McCREARY, 45, Homeless, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

SHANNON ELIZABETH WALBURN, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft and Telecommunications Fraud.

JOSEPH MONTAVON, 52, McDermott, Ohio, Trespass in a Habitation.

JENNIFER MARIE PENTZ, 36, Minford, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

TODD WILLIAMS, SR., 41, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

