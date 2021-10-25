Search underway for missing man with dementia

JACKSON —The Jackson County Search and Rescue is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Family say (Dwight) David Comer, 57, who has dementia, left his residence on White Gravel Road on the 139 side around 2 p.m. Monday. The family is unsure what direction he was heading.

Comer is 6’2” tall. 270 lbs. has salt and pepper hair, an unshaven beard and wears glasses. Comer is wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

If anyone sees Comer walking around Minford/Lucasville/Webster/ Jackson area, please contact the Jackson County Search and Rescue at 740-286-6464.

(Dwight) David Comer