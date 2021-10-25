14 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 14 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,497 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 26 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,854 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday so the total stays at 830 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,709 or 42.10% of the total population of the county (75,315).