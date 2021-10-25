Valley Middle School wins Quiz Bowl Tournament at ESC

SCIOTO — Valley Middle School won the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 20, winning over the Runner-Up team from Portsmouth Middle School.

Sixty-four students competed from eight school districts, including Green, Minford, New Boston, Notre Dame, Portsmouth, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg.

“The Middle School Division is made up of fifth and sixth graders. Their competition includes six different categories, including Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts and Religion/Mythology. Then there’s the Alphabet Round where students are given a written list of clues that have answers all beginning with the same letter and the competition concludes with twelve Lightning Round questions that can include questions from any category,” said Sharee Price, director of the ESC Gifted Services Department.

The first seed of the tournament was played in two rounds, where Portsmouth and Valley finished undefeated 2-0, which allowed them to advance to the finals. Valley won the final play, making them the 2021 county champions.

The Valley Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Dale Foster and the Portsmouth Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Becca Cyrus.

The event is organized each year by the Gifted Services Department of the South Central Ohio ESC.

In addition to the Middle School Quiz Bowl, the ESC also hosts an annual Junior High Quiz Bowl, and multiple High School Quiz Bowl matches throughout the year. The next competition will be the Junior High Quiz Bowl Tournament, on Nov. 3. This year the tournaments are closed to the public as a precaution during the current Covid-19 pandemic. Only registered students and their coaches are permitted to attend.

“Participating in quiz bowl reinforces knowledge and quick recall inspires learning about new things, and encourages socialization. It also fosters cooperation and teamwork as students confer with each other throughout the competition. I’m always impressed with how much the students know and how well they work together.” Price said.

