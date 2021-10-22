Daphne Home and Garden opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — A new business hoping to help decorate your home this holiday season has just opened up at 309 Washington Street in Portsmouth.

If you love gnomes, the Red Truck stuff, snowmen, the popular metal yard signs and holiday things, some quite elegant decor, and so much more, Daphne is the place to go.

Tim Huff, co-owner of Daphne Home and Garden, shared how they started the shop and what they did. Huff said they bought the Home and Garden Center, not the gravel and landscaping, just the Garden Center and moved the location to Washington Street. the owners already owned the property and they also acquired a garage. Huff said they are having John Haskins paint a mural on the side and the name too. He said that they are not quite done yet, but are a lot more done than they had been two weeks ago.

Outside, they have the Garden Center and then they have completely renovated the inside, where you can now find the gift and decor items. the building used to be John Thatcher’s office.

”We sell just about anything, we have live Christmas’ trees that will be coming in, poinsettias and mums,” Huff said. “We acquired this in May and the first year is always difficult we are figuring it out.”

Huff not only runs the store but is the Executive Director of Rosemount Pavillion nursing home and the other owner, Nicholas Fite owns and is a stylist at Vanity Hair Co. on Market Street, which Huff said already keeps them busy. Huff also has a degree in interior design from Marshall University and moved here in 2012 to enroll in Shawnee State University and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration to become a nursing home administrator where he did that and just never left.

Huff said that they are obsessed with Christmas, but he laughingly said he doesn’t know after this year when they have all those things to sell in the store. He said they like to do more of the handmade local things, for example, they do a lot of the wreaths and Christmas trees, they do a lot of their designing themselves. They do also reach out to vendors in the bigger cities. They are trying to do more of the interior design things and help people with their homes, and they would even like to eventually do some home staging because there is nothing in this area like that.

“We’ve been open here since Monday of this week, it’s gone very very well and Grand Opening was awesome,” Huff said. “Our prices vary from a gift if you are looking for something small from like ten bucks all the way up to $500. We priced everything reasonable for everybody. We like to keep it in an array of styles. We are the only garden center in Portsmouth and we work really hard to give back to Portsmouth and be very active in Portsmouth things. There are so many more things that we want to do, but it’s just a time thing.”

Daphne Home and Garden is open Monday through Saturday year-round from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

