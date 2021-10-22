Cirque D’Art presents Hansel and Gretel

PORTSMOUTH — Cirque D’Art will present Hansel and Gretel Saturday, October 23 and October 30, at the Southern Ohio Museum. Audience members are asked to enter through the back of the building on Sixth Street.

Showtimes will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for this Saturday and next. Admission will cost $8 per person and is cash only at the door.

“This show is definitely different from any show we have done before,” said Alyssa Redoutey, Instructor and Performer at Cirque D’Art. “We’ve been preparing for the last six to eight weeks.”

Redoutey said the show will feature jump scares, a lot more audience interaction, and for the first time in several years, the show will feature an aerial hanging.

“There is some stuff in there that you definitely want to keep your eyes open for,” said Redoutey. “You won’t be able to see some of our characters in costume, so you definitely want to pay attention to where they are going and where they are at.”

Around 22 cast members will be featured in this year’s Halloween show, ranging from ages 14-35.

“This Halloween show is definitely a mixture of good and bad, mostly bad, but it is Halloween, so it’s supposed to be scary,” said Redoutey. “I look forward to seeing the audience’s faces.”

Redoutey does recommend those attending the show should be ages 12 and up.

“It’s completely up to the parents if they want to bring their younger children,” said Redoutey. “It’s not that bad, but it is a little scary.”

After not being able to perform shows in 2020, Hasel and Gretel will be Cirque D’Art’s third show of the year and will have their fourth show this winter titled Frozen Nutcracker.

Redoutey said she looks forward to the moments she will get to share with all of the cast members.

“I look forward to seeing all of the cast members happy and having confidence in all the hard work we have put into the show, it’s finally done and it looks amazing,” said Redoutey. “Just watch where the characters go because you’ll be surprised when they come in one end and go out the other.”

Greg Frasier and Lila Rideout pictured at the dress rehearsal of Hansel and Gretel https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_treebeard-hidebehind.jpg Greg Frasier and Lila Rideout pictured at the dress rehearsal of Hansel and Gretel Addy Ervin, Elizabeth Payne, and Olivia Ervin pictured at the dress rehearsal of Hansel and Gretel https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_3-witches.jpg Addy Ervin, Elizabeth Payne, and Olivia Ervin pictured at the dress rehearsal of Hansel and Gretel

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

