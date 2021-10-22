1 death; 20 new cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 67-year-old female that died Thursday, October 21.

The death brings the total to 150 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 20 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,452 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 60 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,739 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 4 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 829 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,651 or 42.03% of the total population of the county (75,315).