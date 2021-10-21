New Boston’s Finance & Wage Committee made some big suggestions for Council to consider.

The Village of New Boston Council had their second meeting for the month of October on Tuesday with Mayor Junior Williams, Clerk Lana Loper and all members of the Council present.

Following the roll call, disposal of minutes for October 5th, the mayor began his report. During his report, Mayor Williams made sure to clarify to all who were in the audience and online, that the upcoming tax levy was not a new tax levy, but just a renewal of one they already have. The mayor also passed out a copy of the State of Ohio proclamation from Frank LaRose Ohio Secretary of State that the municipality of New Boston in Scioto County, Ohio has a population of 2, 297 and shall, from and after thirty days from the date of the proclamation be known as a Village by virtue of an in accordance with said Section 703.06 of the Revised Code of the State of Ohio.

The New Boston Village Council Finance & Wage Committee had held a meeting on Monday, October 18th and brought a few things to be brought before council. The first item being that Jon Mills, Councilman and Chairman of the Committee, said was that they would like a resolution to make the $1.00/hour pay increase permanent. Another thing is they would like a resolution brought in to increase the clothing allowances (which had not been changed since 2001) from $300 to $500 a year for all full-time employees.

Another item the Finance & Wage Committee wanted to discuss was whether or not to offer a $500.00 Covid Vaccination bonus for all employees being fully vaccinated by February 2nd, 2022 to be brought in on an emergency basis at the November 2nd, 2021 meeting.

The final suggestion from the Committee was that an Ordinance be brought in to the next meeting that $140,000 be appropriated for two fully equipped police cruisers and one plain police cruiser and to be brought in on an emergency basis.

The meeting continued with a discussion of the New Boston Village Dispatchers who are wanting to work like the police in the Village, 12-hour shifts instead of the existing 8-hour shifts. A motion was made to bring that in the next meeting by Councilman Dan Fetty and seconded by Councilman Ryan Ottney all voted in favor to bring that in the next meeting.

Passed during the meeting was a 3rd Reading of an ordinance Ordinance No. 39-2021- An ordinance establishing Chapter 558 of the codified ordinances of the Village of New Boston; prohibiting the blowing of grass clippings, leaves and other law waste onto roadways within the Village. This was passed by Council.

There was also a 1st Reading of Ordinance No. 42-2021- An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village; and declaring an emergency, which the rules were suspended and the ordinance passed.

Finally, there was a 3rd Reading of Resolution No. 23-2021- Approving the agreement with the Toole and Associates to provide commercial building department services, which also passed.

After a discussion about some more traffic light problems, the meeting was adjourned to executive session to discuss litigation as suggested by the Village Solicitor, Justin Blume.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

