Scioto County’s Top 10 Most Wanted

Duffie Osborn – Failure to report to probation

Amanda Gleason – Possession of counterfeit controlled substance

CAPTURED-Benjamin Gilliam – Burglary, Theft, aggravated possession of drugs, disorderly conduct, OVI

Joseph Roy Davis – failure to report to probation

Douglas P Cremeans – failure to report to probation

Robbie S. Gibson – failed to complete treatment ordered

Brant C Stone – failed to report for probation

Stephen D Stanfield – Receiving stolen property, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug abuse instruments

Paul A Fowler II – aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

David E. Davidson- Forgery

Amanda Gleason – Possession of counterfeit controlled substance https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Amanda-Gleason.jpeg Amanda Gleason – Possession of counterfeit controlled substance CAPTURED-Benjamin Gilliam – Burglary, Theft, aggravated possession of drugs, disorderly conduct, OVI https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Benjamin-Gilliam.jpeg CAPTURED-Benjamin Gilliam – Burglary, Theft, aggravated possession of drugs, disorderly conduct, OVI Brant C Stone – failed to report for probation https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Brant-Stone.jpeg Brant C Stone – failed to report for probation David E. Davidson- Forgery https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_David-Davidson.jpeg David E. Davidson- Forgery Douglas P Cremeans – failure to report to probation https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Douglas-Cremeans.jpeg Douglas P Cremeans – failure to report to probation Duffie Osborn – Failure to report to probation https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Duffie-Osborn.jpeg Duffie Osborn – Failure to report to probation Joseph Roy Davis – failure to report to probation https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Joseph-Roy-Davis.jpeg Joseph Roy Davis – failure to report to probation Paul A Fowler II – aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Paul-Fowler.jpeg Paul A Fowler II – aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs. Robbie S. Gibson – failed to complete treatment ordered https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Robbie-Gibson.jpeg Robbie S. Gibson – failed to complete treatment ordered Stephen D Stanfield – Receiving stolen property, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug abuse instruments https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Stephen-D.-Stanfield.jpeg Stephen D Stanfield – Receiving stolen property, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug abuse instruments