Scioto Gives set for tomorrow, October 21

PORTSMOUTH — It is that time, tomorrow, Thursday, October 21, 2021, the Scioto Foundation will sponsor Scioto Gives, their one-day online matching gift program benefiting local participating nonprofit organizations in Scioto County, Ohio. The benefits of this one day of giving are many. Contributions are received from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 21, 2021.

How are donations made?

Select your charity from the nonprofit search page – sciotogives.org and the amount you wish to donate, list your credit card and press donate. (or you can):

Stop by their office, 303 Chillicothe Street, Portsmouth between 8 am to 8 pm on October 21, 2021, with a check for your chosen charity.

The region is filled with nonprofit organizations that put in countless hours of work year-round to make the area a better place. From assisting homeless people to homeless pets, from education to artistic opportunities and everything between, it is that time of year again for many of these organizations to reap the benefits of matched donations at the Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation offers many opportunities for community development, from scholarships to watching over endowment funds. They will be matching incoming donations to their registered nonprofit organization accounts this year with the annual Scioto Gives event tomorrow October 21st. The Scioto Foundation will set aside $50,000 of dollars to use as matching money for the year 2021.

The Portsmouth Daily Times has been highlighting the groups that you can gift for the past month. There are many groups that can use your help this year. You can check to see what group or groups you might want to donate to this year, by going to their website sciotogives.org and at the bottom, it says NPO Search and you can see the groups that are participating this year.

By Kimberly Jenkins

