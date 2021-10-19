21 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 15 and returned 21 Public Indictments. There was one Secret Indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

DEVON MAURICE WRIGHT, 35, Westland, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Heroin, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, 2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Heroin.

ROBERT W. WILSON, 34, Stout, Ohio, Criminal Trespass, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

DANIEL T. BRANT, JR., 27, Homeless, Receiving Stolen Property.

SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON, 20, Homeless, Trespass in a Habitation.

DANIEL T. BRANT, JR., 27, Homeless, Receiving Stolen Property, Falsification, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

TAYLOR J. HENRY, 27, Homeless, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRENT E. MUNN, 47, Lucasville, Ohio, Burglary and Violating a Protection Order.

TIMOTHY OPPY, 36, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts OVI.

LATASHA DAWN BROWN, 31, Greenup, Kentucky, Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Telecommunications Fraud and Tampering with Evidence.

ANDREW BLAKE RILEY, 23, Greenup, Kentucky, Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Telecommunications Fraud and Tampering with Evidence.

CHRISTOPHER CODY ANDERSON, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address.

AARON R. COTTRELL, 37, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Safecracking and Grand Theft when the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance.

DAVID T. JACKSON, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of Heroin.

RICHARD SCOTT BRICKEY, 40, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Trafficking in Counterfeit Controlled Substances.

DAVID DEDERICH, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Domestic Violence.

GLENNIS R. GAMBILL, JR., 53, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Illegal Use or Possession of Marihuana Drug Paraphernalia.

WILLIAM GREGORY BARRY, II, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Robbery.

GEORGE A. WILLIAMS, JR., 49, Portsmouth, Ohio, Complicity in the Commission of an Offense.

TAYLOR J. HENRY, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Theft, Receiving Stolen Property and Fugitive from Justice.

DANIEL T. BRANT, 27, Homeless, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business, Failure to Comply with an order or Signal of a Police Officer and Fugitive from Justice.

DANIEL T. BRANT, 27, Homeless, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

JONATHAN KOZEE, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

KRISTIAN R. DAVIS, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Murder, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery and 3 Counts Aggravated Burglary.

ANTHONY CRAIG DAVIS, 51, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Murder, 2 Counts Aggravated Robbery and 3 Counts Aggravated Burglary.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Indictments-2.jpg