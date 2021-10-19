Girl Scouts to hold Boo Bash at Camp Molly Lauman

LUCASVILLE — A Boo Bash can be different things to different groups. This Boo Bash is being held for Scioto County Girl Scouts or girls who are interested in Girl Scouts.

On Oct. 28 at Camp Molly Lauman, The Girl Scouts are having a Boo Bash for current members and inviting new adults that would like to become troop leaders or troop volunteers to come out and learn about what Girls Scouts do.

Girl Scouts have been spending their summers at Camp Molly Lauman since 1929. The site is home to ResidentCamp and is in the rolling foothills of Appalachia, near Lucasville in southern Ohio. Bear Creek runs through the front edge of the mostly wooded property, providing access to Big Bear Lake for canoeing.

Molly Lauman provides a unique program opportunity that gives girls a powerful experience in independence, social character, and outdoor exploration, all within a safe and supportive environment. Camp Molly Lauman, located in Scioto County, has a rich heritage of encouraging girls to try new things, practice new skills, and make lifelong memories in the shared camp community. We want each girl to have a positive experience where she can learn more about herself and become comfortable in the outdoors.

“We will have hot dogs and chips there, and we will be playing games,” Renee Conley, Membership Manager -Girls Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, said about the Boo Bash. “There will be some prizes and we are probably going to do some type of hike depending on the weather. We will also be having stories out by the fire and there will be a craft also.”

Conley shared the event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is inviting all current Girl Scouts and new girls interested in Girl Scouts.

“I would like to have them RSVP to me at my email at: rconley@gsoh.org,” Conley said.

Conley added the event is being held to promote getting girls involved in Girl Scouts.

“It is open to any girl in Scioto County ages K-12th grade. The girls can go ahead and register while they are there. For a year of Girl Scouts, the price is $30 for girls and $25 for adults,” Conley said. “The cost for this event is $2 for each person. A girl is welcome to come that does not have a troop and will help them find one, but for this event, they need to be accompanied by an adult. They cannot just be dropped off.”

Conley said that they always try to celebrate Halloween on the actual date of Oct. 31 because that is the birthdate of the founder of the Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low. She also said that they might do the craft to sort of symbolize that in her honor.

The Girl Scouts of America has been around since 1912, when Juliette Gordon Low founded Girl Scouts of the USA, now serving millions of girl members and alumnae, and reflects the arc of her remarkable life.

