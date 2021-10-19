Oak Ridge Boys coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts

PORTSMOUTH — The Oak Ridge Boys are coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

A yearly tradition at the VRCFA, this year marks the 17th appearance of the Oak Ridge Boys on the Eloise Covert Smith Theater stage. With timeless country and gospel classics that date back to the World War II era, the group is still a force to be reckoned with in the 21st century. Performing together for over 50 years, the band will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their classic “Elvira” along with other classic hits such as “Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight”.

Tickets are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $45 for standard, $40 for seniors, and $33 for those 18 years of age and under.

For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

