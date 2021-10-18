McDermott Fall Parade slated for Saturday

MCDERMOTT — McDermott’s Fall Parade will be Saturday, October 23, at noon.

The lineup will be in front of the post office and the parade will go around the loop in McDermott.

The parade was previously the Fire Prevention parade for the past several years but due to COVID, the McDermott Fire Department decided against hosting the annual parade.

When a few community members heard about the cancellation, they decided to host a parade themselves.

“Absolutely we want a parade, that’s the one thing our small town has going for us,” said Amanda Fuller, an organizer of the parade.

Fuller said she has talked to all three Rush Township Trustees, all of which have backed her decision to have a parade Fuller said. The parade will include several motorcycle clubs, old cars, Portsmouth Ambulance, several businesses, and those who are running for different offices in Rush Township and other Townships.

“A whole bunch of people have helped and Beth Crabtree has been by my side every step of the way,” said Fuller. “We try to do an event at least every holiday and it’s all from community support.”

Following the parade, Fuller and Crabtree will be hosting a Trick or Trunk event for any child who wants to attend at 2975 Tatman Coe Road.

“Right after the parade, we will be hosting a free Trick or Trunk to any kid who wants to come,” said Fuller. “We have around 40 or 50 people signed up to set up and last year we had around 300 kids attend.”

During Trick or Trunk, Fuller will be selling bean dinners with proceeds going to Heather Bennett who is battling breast cancer that has spread to her spine.

“We are selling bean dinners for $5 to raise money so Heather will be able to take her husband and two kids to Tennesse,” said Fuller.

Once Trick or Trunk has ended, Fuller is hosting a benefit for Bennett as well.

“Our community isn’t like the old McDermott it was when I was a child and we want to bring it back to the way it was,” said Fuller. “I know this is a one day thing but we want to have things for our children to do.”

Fuller’s goal is to be able to continue doing more for the children in McDermott and eventually be able to put up basketball courts in McDermott.

“Don’t get me wrong, I understand COVID is a real thing and it’s a dangerous thing but why should our lives stop? Why should everything come to a standstill?” said Fuller. “We need change and we want to give these kids something to do and someplace safe to go instead of just walking the street.”

If anyone is interested in walking in the parade or setting up at Trick or Trunk contact Amanda Fuller at (740) 821-7158

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_1015.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

