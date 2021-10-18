Reiser appointed new executive director of Scioto County CASA Program

SCIOTO — Judge Alan Lemons has appointed Cortney Reiser as new executive director of Scioto County CASA Program as Kenya Johnson retires.

Johnson worked tirelessly with local supports to implement an effective CASA program with Scioto County Juvenile Court. Her passion for helping children is evident in her advocacy and Scioto County was lucky to have her.

The CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate)/ GAL (Guardian ad Litem) Program is a national program that has been in existence since 1977. It is a court-based, non-profit organization that recruits and trains community volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) for children who are involved in the court system.

Once trained, the volunteer will be appointed by Judge Alan Lemons to advocate for the best interests of children. A volunteer is assigned to cases where children are alleged to be abused, neglected, or dependent. A CASA/GAL is an official part of the judicial proceedings, working alongside attorneys and social workers. The volunteer will work to gather information and make recommendations regarding the children’s best interest to the judge presiding over the case.

The CASA/GAL will also be responsible for monitoring case progress and reporting back to the court regularly. While handling only one or two cases at the same time, a volunteer has time to thoroughly explore the history and circumstances of each assigned case.

Cortney Reiser was hired as the Director of Scioto County CASA Program, as of August 3, 2021. Reiser has goals of expansion for the program and has already facilitated a 6-week pre-service training. Judge Alan Lemons was able to swear in 6 new CASAS on October 6th, 2021. The next round of pre-service training is expected to begin November 1st.

