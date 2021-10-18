32 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID19 virus.

The victim is a 74-year-old male that died on Monday, Oct. 18.

The death brings the total to 148 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported only 32 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,388 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 52 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,514 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported five additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 821 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,437 or 41.74% of the total population of the county (75,315).