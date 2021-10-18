National School Bus Safety Week is October 18 through 22

COLUMBUS – The week of October 18 through 22 has been designated as National School Bus Safety Week. Troopers will be highly visible this week along school bus routes and in school zones to ensure the safety of students. The week serves up a reminder to motorists, students, and school bus drivers of the important role they each have in ensuring children’s safety.

“School bus safety week reminds us of the importance of ensuring our students arrive safely to school and back home again each day,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “School buses remain the safest mode of transportation for students, and with motorists, parents, and students working together, we can continue to make this a safe year.”

Prior to stopping, school buses display yellow warning lights that signify the bus is about to stop. Once a bus comes to a stop, flashing lights and a stop sign are displayed. Motorists approaching a stopped school bus from either direction are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus while the bus is receiving or discharging students. When a road is divided into four or more lanes, only traffic driving in the same direction as the bus must stop. Drivers may not resume their travels until the bus resumes traveling.

“As our students get accustomed to getting on and off the school buses, it’s important they do not get complacent and remain alert at all times,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “Although drivers are required to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers, children should not rely on motorists to do so.”

Since 2016, there have been 6,524 crashes involving school buses in Ohio. Eight fatal crashes took place during this time killing eight people and injuring 2,097. None of those killed were occupants of a school bus.