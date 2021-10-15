Multi-use path completed on Front Street.

PORTSMOUTH — The Multi-Use Path is now open for public use.

Beginning on Front Street, the path stretches from Scioto Street to Offnere Street behind Shawnee State University.

“The idea for the path came from Portsmouth Connex, a local non-profit dedicated to inspire activities of play, exercise, and social connections to promote health and wellness,” said Tracy Shearer, Community Development Director.

Shearer said in 2017, they began discussing the plan and applying for a grant and in 2018, the grant was awarded.

“All the details had to be worked out from there between the architect, Ohio Department of Transportation, and some right of way issues with Shawnee State University,” said Shearer. “Once all of that was straightened out and completed, construction began in May of 2021.”

The path is a total of 1.3 miles and is paved.

“The 1.3-mile path has been funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Scioto Foundation and the City of Portsmouth with a final cost of approximately $900,000,” said Shearer.

One of the main intentions for the path was to have a safer way for those who walked or ran along the flood wall.

“Prior to the path, you always see people walking along Front Street or runners from Shawnee, but now they have a designated path that they are safer on, so that’s a priority for the city of Portsmouth,” said Shearer.

The path was also created for those who ride bikes.

“Ohio has the most U.S. bicycle route miles in the nation,” said Shearer. “I hope the City continues to work with organizations such as Portsmouth Connex, Shawnee State University and others in extending the new path to create an urban trail network connecting neighborhoods with safe, quality routes for active transportation.”

