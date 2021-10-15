County getting pumped: Pump Track grand opening slated for Oct. 30

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Construction has begun and a grand opening has been set for the Pump Track at Earl Thomas Conley Park.

During a Scioto County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Commissioner Scottie Powell announced construction on the Red Bull certified Pump Track was underway and a grand opening celebration is slated for Oct. 30.

“We have confirmed that date and it should be completed several days before that,” Powell said. “We are calling it our Hallowheels Spoketackular and it will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

During the grand opening, riders will have the opportunity to check out the track and see Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Zula found BMX at age seven which started a lifelong journey collecting trophies, then paychecks that’s taken him around the world.

In 2015 his BMX sponsor DK Bicycles suggested that Tommy give mountain bikes a try. Backed by DK’s sister company Airborne Bicycles, Tommy took his ride everything, give everything approach over to mountain bikes. He put in the work and elevated his riding to the next level. Tommy’s ability to jump on any type of bike and shred is well documented growing from local ripper to Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champion,” According to AirborneBicycles.com.

“These guys compete all over the world in France and Switzerland. This week we wish Tommy good luck there in Lisbon, Portugal for the 2021 Pump Track World Championships, so we would love for him to come back and already have the striped jersey,” Powell said. “He will be there, so we hope to see what a pro can do on that track.”

Powell shared that the Pump Track at Earl Thomas Conley Park will be the only certified Red Bull Pump Track in the state of Ohio and will bring guests from around the state.

“Not only is it something for our local community to get out and enjoy, but we already have had a lot of regional interest,” Powell said.

During the grand opening, Powell said he hoped to have vendors at the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including health and wellness vendors. If any vendors are interested in setting up for the grand opening, they are asked to contact the Scioto County Commissioners Office.

“It is also going to be Halloween themed. That’s why it’s called Hallowheels, so we encourage the kids to dress up and the vendors to bring some candy for trick-or-treating,” Powell said. “We will also have a bike raffle and bike helmet giveaways.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis also commented on the event and other projects within the county, including the walk/bike path in Portsmouth, the skate park about to start construction, the Pump Track, and other trails currently in development.

“Anything with wheels sounds like it is getting a lot of attention around here,” Davis said. “A lot of things happening.”

