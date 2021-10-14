Notre Dame Development donates to local hospitals for breast cancer awareness

PORTSMOUTH — To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Notre Dame Titans hosted a Pink Out Game this past Friday, October 9, against the Northwest Mohawks.

The proceeds from a breast cancer t-shirt sale were also presented to both of the local hospitals. The Development Committee at Notre Dame Schools wanted to do something for breast cancer awareness. The Development Committee is a committee that works to get enough funds to basically keep the doors open because they are a Notre Dame is a private school.

The group sold ‘pink’ T-Shirts two weeks prior to the game and gave them out for the Titans ‘Pink Out Game’ last Friday. 100% of the proceeds from the shirts went to the local hospitals because the committee wanted to make sure they went to both of the local hospitals that represent the community.

Each hospital, King’s Daughters Medical Center and Southern Ohio Medical Center received a $500.00 check to go directly toward KDMC’s Health Foundation and SOMC’s Breast Cancer Compassion Fund.

At the presentation representing KDMC was ND Alumni Carrie Bennett, an employee of KDMC and Curtis Metzler, Vice President of Patient Care Services. Curtis is also the brother of Notre Dame Elementary Principal and breast cancer survivor Michelle Ashley.

Representing SOMC was Notre Dame parent Traci Boland. Traci is an Oncology Certified Registered Nurse at the SOMC Cancer Center and her mother is a breast cancer survivor.

The checks were presented by Notre Dame Elementary Principal and breast cancer survivor Michelle Ashley.

Also representing The Notre Dame Schools for the presentation was Jessica Nolan, Assistant Development Director and JD McKenzie, NDHS Principal whose mother is also a breast cancer survivor.

The Development Committee is very grateful to all of the Notre Dame community for their support of this cause. What a great way to bring awareness of breast cancer and to give back to the community at the same time!

