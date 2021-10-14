SSU to host evening with the College of Arts & Sciences

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host an Evening with the College of Arts & Sciences on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The event welcomes high school students who are interested in learning more about SSU and the careers and opportunities possible with a degree in the field of arts and sciences.

Students will have the opportunity to take various tours around campus areas including the Clark Planetarium, Waller Conservatory, Appleton Gallery, and more. Displays and representatives will be available from every academic departments in the College of Arts & Sciences including English & Humanities, Fine, Digital & Performing Arts, Mathematical Sciences, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences. Refreshments will be provided and students in attendance will be entered to win numerous raffle prizes throughout the event.

An Evening with the College of Arts & Sciences will begin at 6 p.m. and take place in the Morris University Center. Information on how to register for the event can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/evening-arts-sciences.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. To learn more about ongoing events offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, visit www.shawnee.edu/visit.

