3 deaths; 42 New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed three additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 47-year-old female that died on September 27, a 42-year-old male that died on October 2, and a 67-year-old female that died on October 8.

The deaths bring the total to 146 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported only 42 new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,271 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 46 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,288 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 7 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 811 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,240 or 41.47% of the total population of the county (75,315).