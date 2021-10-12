39 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported only 39 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County instead of 110 that was previously reported for Tuesday. the 39 new cases bring the total to 11,229 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 95 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,242 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wedsday so the total stays at 804 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,185 or 41.40% of the total population of the county (75,315).