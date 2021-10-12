Portsmouth is turning the town pink

PORTSMOUTH — This week is pink week for Portsmouth.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and no one knows how to celebrate this important cause better than the folks at SOMC and SOMC Cancer Center. They are ready to show their support through several events this week.

The Cancer Center reminds people that breast cancer is one of the most treatable and curable cancers when it is found early. The best way to find breast cancer in the early stages is through breast exams and mammography. Every year SOMC host a breast screening for ladies to receive a free clinical breast exam by providers and then provide a mammogram if indicated. This year the breast screening was held on Tuesday.

It is important to note that not only women can get breast cancer. This is something most people forget. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is about 100 times less common among white men than among white women. It is about 70 times less common among Black men than Black women. As in Black women, Black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis (outlook). For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833.

In addition, the SOMC’s Cancer Center states, “We host the only drive that SOMC holds all year long to support the SOMC Compassion Fund. The Compassion Fund assists cancer patients at the SOMC Cancer Center with transportation, medication, wigs, etc. The SOMC Compassion Fund supports ALL patients under active treatment at the SOMC Cancer Center. The fund might pay for things like gas/transportation to and from treatment, medication co-pays, or other little things to make the day in the life of a cancer patient just a bit easier. The community can support the fund and raise awareness about the importance of getting a mammogram.”

They wrap up the month with the Cruisin’ Pink event. On October 14 from 5-7 p.m.,

“We encourage the community to decorate cars, motorcycles, trucks, and more and come on out and cruise with us! Make some noise and honk some horns,” Wendi Waugh, Administrative Director of SOMC Cancer Services, said. “WNXT will be doing a live radio remote playing great cruising songs and there will be special giveaways and pink characters roaming the streets of Portsmouth.”

Waugh also shared the route for the Cruisin’ Pink event,

“Now, our cruise…..there is no official line up for the cruise. Think of this as cruising the town when we were young and you were with your friends, listening to good music and had no real route. You let the wheels roll. We will have characters around town and particularly on Chillicothe Street, Kinneys Lane, and Offnere. We will have some trophies, gift cards, car air fresheners and candy that some area cheerleaders and others will be sharing with the Cruisers,” Waugh said.

To complete the week’s events and finish pink week, Waugh is asking the whole town of Portsmouth to turn pink and wear pink on Friday, October 15.

If you want to take part in this week’s events, get your car decorated, join the cruise, or just wear your pink this Friday.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

