Local 4-H youth to attend National 4-H Congress

SCIOTO — A local 4-H’er, Lainie Johnson, was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress which is being held from November 26 through November 30, in Atlanta, Georgia. Delegates to this national event were selected earlier in the year based on their documented 4-H and community achievements.

The purpose of the National 4-H Congress is to reward each delegates’ achievements; provide new and educational and cultural experiences; provide a forum for interaction and exchange of ideas among youth and adults; and encourage leaders of business, government, education, and public affairs to share in the development of youth. This year the theme of the congress is “A Century of Empowering Youth!”

More than 900 youth are expected to attend National 4—H Congress in Atlanta. Only 29 youth in Ohio were selected to attend out of more than 500 interested applicants. Lainie was selected based on submitting her Ohio 4-H Achievement Award in the Horse category.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected as an Achievement Award winner in Ohio 4-H and get to represent the state at National Congress,” said Jo Williams, OSU Extension 4-H Youth Development educator for Scioto County. “Lainie has been an exceptional role model for all 4-H members, and especially our horse kids. Her hard work and dedication to her projects is evident, and I am so proud that she has the opportunity to attend National Congress on behalf of Scioto County and Ohio 4-H. She is an amazing young lady!”

Lainie is the daughter of Leslie and Dwayne Johnson and is a member of the Scioto Trail Riders 4-H Club. She attends Wheelersburg High School.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Lainie-Johnson.jpg