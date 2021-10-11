At home COVID-19 test to be distributed for free

SCIOTO – Compass Community Health CEO Summer Kirby announced plans to distribute more than 400 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to area residents.

As part of a state-wide effort to slow the spread of Coronavirus, OACHC (Ohio Association of Community Health Centers) as procured hundreds of thousands of BinaxNOW home test kits and has dispatched them to the most vulnerable areas of Ohio, with Scioto County being identified as such.

Being a member of the Association, Compass Community Health has been chosen to help get the test kits into homes where they’re most needed.

The kits will include everything needed to do an at-home test, including the nasal swab and easy to follow instructions.

“As with many other diseases, early detection of COVID-19 is critical to the success of treatment. Having the ability to get this special allotment of at-home test kits in the hands of those who most need them, and at zero cost to the recipient, is exactly what we do at Compass,” said Kirby.

To accomplish this task, CCH Outreach & Enrollment Specialist, Kristen Shonkwiler-Baker will be handing out test kits on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from the Mex-Itali Restaurant at 850 St. Rt. 239 West Portsmouth, Ohio from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to increased recent demand for testing and at-home kits, there will be a per household limit of five kits.

According to the FDA, the BinaxNOW home test kits are 84.6% accurate.

“You’ll know it’s us because we will have our bus there,” said Greg Gulker, Operations Director. “We won’t be providing any clinical visit that day but we will be handing the test out and taking your name, address, telephone number, and how many kits you were issued and that’s the only reporting we have going back to the state.”

Gulker said since the test is at home, they will not be included in the county number of cases unless the individuals contact the health department.

“If you do have a positive and you have questions, call into the clinic at Compass and we will get you set up with a provider whether it’s online through a telehealth visit or coming in,” said Gulker.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

