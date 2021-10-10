26 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO-The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,167 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 45 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 10,095 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalization for Scioto County Sunday so the total stays at 799 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,110 or 41.31% of the total population of the county (75,315).