Scioto Foundation announces new Chuck and Linda Abbott Scholarship Fund

SCIOTO — The Scioto Foundation has announced a new scholarship fund established by longtime Sciotoville resident Linda Jean Bussa Abbott.

Her generous bequest, which will benefit graduating seniors from East High School, is to be known as the “Chuck and Linda Abbott Scholarship Fund.”

It is likely that several scholarships will be offered to EHS seniors each year from the scholarship fund invested at the Foundation. Preference will be given to individuals based upon financial need as determined by the Governing Board of the Foundation, according to the wishes of Mrs. Abbott.

Without limitation, the Governing Board of the Foundation may elect to fund scholarships from the Abbott Fund for any one or more individuals in any given year or to fund scholarships for a single individual in any given year. Annual scholarship recipients will be chosen by the Scioto Foundation’s Volunteer Selection Committee.

“I think this scholarship is a great opportunity for our students,” said Jessica Grever, East High School Director of Student Affairs, when she received the good news. “We are very appreciative of this generous donation. I look forward to informing our students of the new scholarship and encouraging them to apply.”

“Chuck and Linda Abbott were fixtures in the Sciotoville Community for more than three-quarters of a century. They were business owners, church-goers and strong supporters of the schools in Sciotoville, always cheering for “Their Tartans,” said Foresta Shope, Superintendent of the Sciotoville School System, and her husband Bill who were close friends of the Abbotts.

“Boyfriend and girlfriend since school, Chuck was a fullback on the undefeated and SOC Champion East Tartan football team in 1941, with Linda a cheerleader for that same season. They continued to be an example of what everyone should hope to be – a humble, loving couple that gave to the community throughout their lives and never asked for anything in return. They both were beloved by all they came across for their entire lives so – much so, that as the East Tartans capped off another undefeated season and prepared to head into the State Playoffs for the first time in nearly twenty years, Chuck and Linda were invited to speak to the team and the cheerleaders about representing their town and how proud the entire community was of their effort. Many players became emotional at Chuck and Linda’s heartfelt words and even today, will tell you that it was one of the highlights of their high school careers,” the Shopes said.

“When the Sciotoville School District opened up their own elementary school, Linda was right there, knitting hats for every single student every year, for close to a decade. Chuck was also supportive, helping out wherever he could and as East headed towards yet another undefeated football campaign, it was Chuck that was chosen to go out to the middle of the gridiron for the ceremonial coin toss. After the toss, as he turned to walk back to his seat in the stands, the entire overflow crowd rose to their feet as one, with a long-standing ovation for the man that loved his town and his school,” the Shopes continued.

“This gift left by Chuck and Linda is another example of their unselfishness and their love for the young people of Sciotoville. As befitting such dedication, both of their names have been inscribed on the memorial markers adjacent to the north end zone at Allard Park, where future generations of young Tartans will learn about the couple that has meant so much to this community. Their gift will also help students and their families bear the expense of furthering their education, where one day, like Chuck and Linda, they will hopefully return the gesture by paying it forward themselves,” the Shopes said.

“Our community will forever remain grateful to Chuck, Linda, and their extended family that will always have a true blue place in the hearts of every Tartan. We will love and remember them always!” concluded the Shopes.

Linda Jean Bussa Abbott passed away at the age of 94 on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Hill View Retirement Center. She was born on October 5, 1926, in Sciotoville, a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Marie C. Dever Bussa.

Mrs. Abbott was a lifetime member of Sciotoville Christian Church and was married there on December 1, 1944 to Charles E. “Chuck” Abbott, who preceded her in death on May 5, 2014. Together they owned and operated the former Abbott’s Grocery Store in Sciotoville. Linda also worked at the former Milhuff’s Grocery and Department Store.

Contributions to the Chuck and Linda Abbott Scholarship Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about the Abbott Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Manager for Donor Services, or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Scholarships Coordinator, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.

