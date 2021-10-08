Three charged in McDermott shooting

MCDERMOTT — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 7, 2021, at 3:56 p.m., his 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call of a subject that had been shot, and the victim was at 148 Enley Road in McDermott.

Deputies and detectives were dispatched to the location. While en route, deputies were advised that the suspects had fled the location in a maroon Ford pickup. Upon arrival, the victim was laying on the ground and a good samaritan was providing first aid.

The victim advised that he was shot in the 300 block of Enley as he was running away. The victim did have what appeared to be bullet wounds in the area of his back. Deputies and detectives went to the 300 block of Enley, locating one of the possible suspects, Jason Hammond. The victim was flown to Cabell Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

While deputies and detectives were investigating the incident location, another search was being conducted for the second subject. The Ford F150 used to flee the area was located hidden in the woods near a camper in the 400 block of Henry Cooper Road in McDermott. The Ford F150 was reported stolen out of Ross County.

A male, Jon Roberts, and female, Destiny Evans, were located inside the camper. Both subjects were transported to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the camper. A SCCY CPx-2 9mm Pistol was located hiding underneath a sink cabinet. The pistol, as well as other evidence, was impounded.

Arrested was Jon Roberts, age 34, of Otway, Ohio. He was charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the 4th degree. Destiny Evans, age 37, of McDermott, Ohio. She was charged with Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the 3rd degree. Jason Hammond, age 42, of 353 Enley Road, McDermott, Ohio. He was charged with Complicity to Felonious Assault, a felony of the 3rd degree.

All arrestees are to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.

