4 deaths; 43 new cases reported Firday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed four additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 62-year-old female that died on September 23, a 75-year-old male that died on September 24, a 52-year-old female that also died on September 24, and a 79-year-old female that died on October 3.

The deaths bring the total to 143 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,123 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 70 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,988 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported five additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 798 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 31,003 or 41.16% of the total population of the county (75,315).