18 additional COVID-19 related deaths for September

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed 18 additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus during the month of September.

The high number of deaths being reported is due to a health official being out on vacation and does not reflect all deaths in one day.

The victims were a 74-year-old male that died on September 9, a 73-year-old male that died on September 14, a 45-year-old female that died on September 16, a 36-year-old female that passed on September 16th, a 71-year old female that passed on September 19th, a 79-year old male that died on September 20, a 76-year-old female that died on September 21, a 77-year-old female that died on September 22, a 68-year-old female that died on September 23, a 54-year-old male that died on September 24, an 81-year-old female that died on September 24, an 83-year-old male that died on September 24, a 61-year-old male that died on September 25, a 57-year-old female that died on September 27, an 88-year-old male that died on September 28, an 82-year old female that died on September 28, a 78-year-old female that died on September 30, and a 66-year-old female that died on September 30.

The deaths bring the total to 139 local residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 37 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,080 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 93 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,918 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 793 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,870 or 40.99% of the total population of the county (75,315).