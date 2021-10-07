Otway Covered Bridge Festival to take place October 9

OTWAY — The annual Otway Covered Bridge Festival will take place Saturday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ohio Historical Society (OHS) hosts the annual festival which has acted as a fundraiser to help restore and maintain the Otway Covered Bridge for more than 20 years.

OHS will be selling Christmas ornaments, books, shirts, and note cards which all feature the covered bridge.

“We are looking forward to all the beautiful quilts lined along the covered bridge,” said Stella Seaman, coordinator of setup. “We also look forward to seeing all of those who travel from Cincinnati and Columbus to spend the day in the area.”

Late Bloomers Quilt Club will line the bridge with quilts and raffle tickets for the quilts will be sold for $1 or six for$5.

Parking for the festival will be at Brush Creek Park where there will be a bus that will drive festival-goers to the festival or a walking trail that will lead to the bridge as well.

Musical entertainment will be featured throughout the day featuring Steve Free, Jachin Irwin, Taylor Family, Bridgers, Barry Hughes, and Boosh Hawgs.

The festival will offer around 20 vendor and craft displays, hayrides, split the pot, county foods, face and pumpkin painting, antique tractor display, and Friends of Scioto Brush Creek.

“Our specialty is beans and cornbread but we will have hot dogs and pulled pork as well,” said Seaman.

Blacksmith, Doug Riley, will be sharing his knowledge and skills on the historical art of blacksmithing.

A gun raffle for those 18 and over will take place as well, tickets will cost $1o for a chance to win a Henry Golden Boy .22S/L/LR 20.

The drawing for the gun will take place at the Christmas tree lighting in December.

“It’s a joyous time for people to see old friends and just get to visit,” said Seaman. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy the day.”

