Fire Prevention Week: What to know

“Stop, Drop and Roll” the saying most Americans learned at an early age when there is a fire in your home. This saying may not be used as often now unless your clothes are on fire, but the main thing you want to do when your house is on fire is get out, then call 911!

Fire Prevention Week is this week, which started on Sunday, October 3rd and will continue through Saturday, October 9th, 2021. This year’s campaign is, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” which according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) works to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make. Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action.

In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Week to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.

In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running public health observance in our country. During Fire Prevention Week, children, adults, and teachers learn how to stay safe in case of a fire. Firefighters provide lifesaving public education in an effort to drastically decrease casualties caused by fires.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden declared: “This week, I call on all Americans to educate themselves about fire prevention and safety and recommit to taking the necessary steps to prevent fires. Whether you are in your own home or camping in one of America’s majestic National Parks, taking the proper precautions and safety measures can help prevent fires and save your life and the lives of your family and others while protecting our natural wonders.-The White House.

The President also talked about the wildfires and the brave firefighters, who put their lives on the line every day and that his Administration is committed to making sure that the nation has enough firefighters on call who are trained, equipped and ready to respond.

The President continued, “During Fire Prevention Week, I call on all Americans to educate themselves about fire safety, take the appropriate precautions when encountering fires, and honor our courageous firefighters, volunteers, and first responders. I also encourage everyone to install and maintain smoke alarms in their homes — critical elements of fire safety that have helped significantly decrease United States home fire death rates over the past 40 years. By testing alarms every month and replacing them every 10 years, we can be better prepared to respond quickly to fires and prevent tragic loss of life.”

This year’s campaign according to the Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon, “It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!”

SMOKE ALARMS:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

CARBON MONOXIDE (CO) ALARMS:

A continuous set of four loud beeps—beep, beep, beep, beep—means carbon monoxide is present in your home. Go outside, call 9-1-1 and stay out.

The NFPA states that it is important to:

Have a home fire escape plan will make sure everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarm sounds so they can get out safely.

• Draw a map of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including windows and doors.

• Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure they are part of the plan.

• Make sure all escape routes are clear and that doors and windows open easily.

• Pick an outside meeting place (something permanent like a neighbor’s house, a light post, mailbox, or stop sign) that is a safe distance in front of your home where everyone can meet.

• Everyone in the home should know the fire department’s emergency number and how to call once they are safely outside.

• Practice! Practice! Practice! Practice day and nighttime home fire drills. Share your home escape plans with overnight guests.

Just to remind us of why we need to emphasize home fires, according to thezebra.com: Every year, there’s an average of 358,300 home-based fires. This is one of the many reasons why Americans recognize Fire Prevention Week.

