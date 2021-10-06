Scioto County COVID-19 update — Oct. 7

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 37 new cases on Wednesday (10/6/2021) for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,043 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 98 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,825 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 791 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,817 or 40.92% of the total population of the county (75,315).