Ralph Gill Memorial Fund for SCCTC Electrician Grads

LUCASVILLE — A memorial fund has been started in memory of former teacher at Scioto County Career Technical Center (SCCTC) Ralph Gill.

Teresa Gill, Ralph’s daughter, created the fund to benefit future electrician students that will be graduating from SCCTC.

“I had a great dad and I know he touched many lives,” said Gill. “I’ve been wanting to set up a fund for students taking electricity because that’s what he taught.”

After retiring as a member of the United States Army, Gill taught Electricity I from 1973 to 1992. During his military days, Ralph worked on missiles and learned how to be an electrician.

Gill said many former students who have shared their stories with her have inspired her to start the fund.

“At his funeral, students were there giving their condolences and one student came up to me and told me my Dad believed in him when no one else did and made me the electrician I am today, it’s stories like that which have always touched me,” said Gill.

Brett Butler, Treasurer at SCCTC, has been working together with Teresa Gill to set up the fund for the 20 graduating students this coming May.

The memorial fund will cover the cost of Klein Journeyman kits for each graduating student but due to slow shipping, students may receive a certificate to pick up the kit from State Electric Supply in Portsmouth instead of being presented the kit at graduation.

“I want to be able to give the students who graduate their kit or at least the certificate to get the kits if they will not all come in on time,” said Gill.

The kits provide graduates with the tools needed for the graduates to begin their career as an electrician.

When students start their junior year in the electrical program they can apply for an apprenticeship program through Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC). Some students choose to work and study as an apprentice after graduation and others work as a Non-Union worker.

“It is my family’s hope that the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation will inspire the graduating class to be proud of their accomplishment and career choice,” said Gill. ” As young adults, they will be experiencing more of life and entering the workforce in various ways. And like my father, someday they will have the opportunity to tell someone “I believe in you.”

Donations for the memorial fund can be sent to Brett Butler at 951 Vern Riffe Dr., Lucasville, Ohio 45648.

Ralph Gill helping a student while teaching at Scioto County Career Technical Center in 1987.

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

