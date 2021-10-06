New Boston Village Council sets date for Christmas Parade

The Village Council of New Boston held their first meeting in the month of October on Tuesday evening. Five members were present with Korey Jones being absent and the Village Clerk, Lana Loper also absent for the meeting.

Mayor Junior Williams opened the meeting with roll call being taken by Councilman Dan Fetty stepping in for the clerk followed by the pledge to the flag and silent prayer.

Mayor Williams first spoke on the success of the recent Party in the Park and how the community seemed to thoroughly enjoy it. The Mayor said that both Councilman Fetty and himself had been certified in court training.

Mayor Williams talked to Council about Medical Marijuana Dispensaries and that there is a chance that the Village of New Boston being selected to have one and asked if Council would want him to bring in the information at the next meeting and a motion was made to do so.

Councilman Fetty read the following Ordinances and Resolution:

2nd Reading – Ordinance No. 38-2021 An ordinance transferring and appropriating amount in the various funds of the village; and declaring an emergency. The rules were suspended and this was adopted.

2nd Reading – Ordinance No 39-2021 An ordinance establishing Chapter 558 of the codified ordinances of the Village of New Boston; prohibiting the blowing of grass clippings, leaves and other lawn waste onto roadways within the Village. This was approved for the 2nd reading.

1st Reading – Ordinance 41-2021 An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in various funds of the village and declaring an emergency. Rules were suspended and this was adopted.

Resolution – 2nd Reading – Resolution No. 23-2021 Approving the agreement with the Toole and Associates to provide commercial building department services. This was approved for the 2nd reading.

During the New Business section of the meeting, Councilman Ryan Ottney asked about the progress for the new equipment for the park. The mayor stated that it had been ordered.

Also during new business, Councilman Jon Mills stated that he was asked about the Christmas Parade this year. This opened up a discussion about the possibility and how the pandemic might affect them having the parade. A motion was made by Mills to have the Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 with the lineup being at 5:00 p.m. and the parade beginning at 6:00 p.m. Councilman Mike Meehan seconded the motion and all members in attendance approved.

Meeting was then was moved to executive session in regards for employee discipline.

By Kimberly Jenkins

