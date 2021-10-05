48 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 48 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,006 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 143 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,727 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 790 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,759 or 40.83% of the total population of the county (75,315).