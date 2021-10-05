Cetrulo appointed Judge on Kentucky Court of Appeals

FRANKFORT KY. — On September 15, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appointed Susanne Mowery Cetrulo to serve as a Judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.

The position serves the 6th Appellate District, Division 2, which is composed of the Commonwealth’s 21 northernmost counties, including Lewis and Fleming counties. Cetrulo is the sister of Portsmouth Municipal Court Judge Steven L. Mowery.

“It is an honor to become a member of the judiciary and to follow in the footsteps of my brother,” Cetrulo said.

Cetrulo is a 1977 graduate from Valley High School in Lucasville, Ohio and is a founding partner with her husband, of the law firm of Cetrulo, Mowery & Hicks, located in Edgewood, Ky.

Cetrulo has been in private practice for 30 years in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati. She received her Juris Doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She was admitted to the Kentucky bar in 1984 and previously served as a staff attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals for Judge Judy West.

Judge West was the first female ever appointed to this position and Cetrulo is delighted to return to the court and hold the seat once held by her mentor. She has litigated and tried numerous civil cases throughout her 30 years of practice, and handled adoptions, including private, international, interstate and special needs adoptions.

Cetrulo and her husband are the proud parents of three adult children, Nicole, Rob and Jacob and have two grandchildren. She was sworn in at a private ceremony with her family on Sept 25. A formal investiture will follow and she plans to run for the position which will be on the ballot next year.

