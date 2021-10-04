New Boston Eagles celebrate 84 birthday with Fall Conference

NEW BOSTON —The New Boston Eagles Aerie 2271 is hosting the Fall Central Zone Conference this year.

The New Boston Eagles, who state they are ‘People Helping People,’ will be celebrating their 84 birthday Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. Thirty Eagles from all over the state of Ohio are invited to attend. On Friday, there is to be an open kitchen and Eagles can register at 5 p.m.

The Fall Central Zone Conference will be held at the Portsmouth Eagles #4285, located at 1630 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The Fall Conference will begin Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. Sunday’s (Oct. 10) session of the Conference will open at 1 p.m.

The people from Star Workshop will be running a shuttle back and forth for those who are staying locally for the Conference. The Secretary of the New Boston Eagles stated that this group is on call for the entire conference day and night and he added that last year they did such a great job that he wanted to know they appreciate them and what they do.

A bit of New Boston and the New Boston Eagles starts with the Village of New Boston, home of the New Boston Eagles Aerie 2271, was incorporated as a Village in 1906 and a village until 1931, when as a result of having a population of more than 5000, became Ohio’s newest City. It remained a City until 1971, when it reverted back to Village statue, where it remains today.

New Boston Aerie 2271 began Friday, Oct. 8, 1937, with 61 members being initiated at its first meeting led by the late Dr. N.E. Lett in what was then the Lyric theater, 4015 Gallia Street, New Boston. In 1947 the Lyric Theater was renamed the “Ohio” Theater and that location is not a parking lot on the Northwest corner of Gallia and Stanton Avenue. The Aerie has since moved three times and is now located at 3200 Rhodes Ave. with a membership of approximately 418 male members and 243 female members.

It is interesting to note that the late Mayor of New Boston for 21 years, Jim Warren Jr. was a member of Aerie, his father, Jim Warren Sr., was not only one of the founding members of Aerie but was also Worthy President in 1939, and that New Boston’s current Mayor William (Junior) Williams has been a member since 1996. However, he initially became a member at the young age of 22 in 1978.

There was an article in the Portsmouth Daily Times Oct. 3, 1937, about the New Boston Eagles getting their charter and Lyric Theater at 4015 Gallia Street being their home.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

