26 new cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 26 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,958 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 79 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,584 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported five additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 784 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,686 or 40.73% of the total population of the county (75,315).