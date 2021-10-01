Making smiles white while helping to feed children

PORTSMOUTH — Dr. Tracy Murray, his wife Rhonda, and Mark and Virgie Hunter are two special couples who want to give back to the community by focusing on the community’s children and their needs.

Murry’s dental practice is located at 1010 Gallia Street in Portsmouth and has been there for 25 years. The Hunter started the Steven A. Hunter Power Pack program in 2010 and with this program, they serve 18 schools in the area and provide so many children with weekend food that they may not have without the Power Packs.

The Smiles for Steven program was set up by Murray, Rhonda Murray and the staff of the Tracy M. Murray, DDS, Inc. dental office 10 years ago. Smiles for Steven is set up where patients can have their teeth whitened by Murray and his team, with 100% of the cost being donated to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund and the check is made out to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

Steven’s Power Pack Club works with local schools to help those children on the program receive nutritious, shelf-stable food every Friday for the weekend. Teachers and counselors choose the children in their school. This food is given to those children in the program that are food insecure.

This year which has been trying for so many, did prevent Murray from doing his free dental day for those who cannot afford to see a dentist regularly and proceeds from that day originally also go toward the Power Packs. This, however, did not hinder Murray and Rhonda from being able to help the Hunters out with the Power Pack program.

As soon as the dental office was able to open up after the beginning of the pandemic, they began working for the Smiles for Steven program that they had set up for the whitening of teeth and donating to the Hunter program 100% of the whitenings.

This year Murray, his wife Rhonda and his staff that work so hard for this raised $4,500 and presented the check Thursday to the Hunters. Mark Hunter said that this brings the total to over $41,000 since the program started. That money purchased more than 13,800 Steven’s Power Packs, providing over 55,000 meals for hungry children.

“Virgie and I are so blessed to have Dr. Murray, Rhonda and their staff partner with Steven’s Hope Fund to help provide much-needed nutritious food for hungry children,” Hunter said. “They are blessing so many children. We are so thankful!”

Murray, Rhonda and the staff said that they love doing this for the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund and especially for the children. There is a real bond between the dental practice and the Hunters because when they are together, they are ‘all smiles.’

The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund was established in January of 2006 in memory of Steven A Hunter. Steven was loved by all who knew him. Steven’s enthusiasm was contagious and his compassion inspires us all. Steven had a strong conviction to help those in need, rooted in his strong Christian faith.

This photo is taken of Dr. Murray's wonderful staff along with the Murrays and the Hunters. In the back row, right to left, is Rhonda Murray, Dr. Tracy Murray, Mark Hunter and Virgie Hunter.

