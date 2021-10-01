Scioto County introduces Code Red emergency notification system

PORTSMOUTH – Scioto EMA, in cooperation with the Scioto County Commissioners, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Scioto County Engineer’s Department announced the county’s new emergency notification system, CODE RED.

CODE RED provides the citizens of Scioto County the ability to receive voice, text, and/or email notifications generated by government and public safety officials to keep the public informed of emergencies, weather alerts, and other important information.

CODE RED is free, however, in order to receive the notifications you must sign up for the service.

All businesses and individuals in Scioto County are encouraged to sign up for the service and can do so by going to: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF370807CAA3

Please remember to use your physical address and not a post office box. If you have questions about the CODE RED, please feel free to contact Scioto EMA at 740-355-8300.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_CodeRED-logo-2.jpg