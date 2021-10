PORTSMOUTH—King’s Daughters welcomes internal medicine physician Isna Khan, M.D., to its Family Care Center in Portsmouth, 2001 Scioto Trail, Suite 200.

Dr. Khan completed medical school at King Edward Medical University, Lahore, Pakistan and completed her internal medicine residency at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Huntington, W.Va.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 353-6390. New patients are welcome.

Isna Khan, M.D. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_Isna-Khan-M.D..jpg Isna Khan, M.D.