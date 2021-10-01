SOMC plans series of events for Breast Cancer Awareness

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout the month of October with a series of pink-themed events.

On October 12, SOMC will be hosting free breast cancer screenings at the SOMC Cancer Center. Participants are asked to call 740-356-7444 to register.

There will be a special “Breast Cancer Awareness WOD” at the CrossFit Alpha Pack on October 14, which will take place at 5:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Then on October 14, SOMC will once again host a socially distanced “Cruisin’ Pink” event, inviting supporters to decorate their cars pink and participate in a “cruise” of downtown Portsmouth. The cruise will last from 5pm until 7pm, with routes going from the SOMC Cancer Center to Greenlawn Cemetery as well as from Tracy Park to Shawnee State University. The event will feature a live radio remote on WNXT 99.3, featuring special guest appearances from famous pink characters.

For more information, please visit somc.org/pink.