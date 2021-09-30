43 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 43 new cases Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 10,802 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 125 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 9,244 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported three additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 768 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 30,399 or 40.36% of the total population of the county (75,315).