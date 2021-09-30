Pump track construction to start Monday

PORTSMOUTH — Construction of the pump track at the Earl Thomas Conley Park is expected to begin next week, according to county commissioners.

The Scioto County Commissioners committed in early 2020 to build a Pump Track at ETC Park. That plan was delayed due to COVID but is now moving forward. During the Scioto County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Commissioner Bryan Davis announced that construction on the pump track would start Oct. 4. Along with announcing construction, the commissioners also voted on an addition to the pump track.

“They’re going to be starting Oct. 4 with construction and there was an additional item that we were looking at adding to the pump track,” Davis said. “I don’t know how else to put it than it will just make it(pump track) really awesome.”

The addition will be a 90-degree wallride for advanced riders to enjoy. The wall will be 4 ½ feet in height by 16 feet in width and 18 feet in length and will cost $9,540 plus an additional $2,147.62 for installation. Davis shared that the commissioners plan to use the stumpage timber check proceeds to pay for the addition.

“We had talked about using that to put back into that and to add value to our recreation for our kids and families,” Davis said.

Commissioner Scottie Powell added to the conversation and stated that planning for the opening day was well underway and that he didn’t expect construction to take too long to complete.

“I don’t want to give a date yet, but it is looking like it could be done by the end of the month,” Powell said. “This could be a pretty quick installation and we have already had other communities reaching out about it.”

The commissioners signed a $210,000.00 contract with American Ramp Company to build a “Red Bull Certified” pump track at ETC Park. It will be the largest pump track in Ohio with 10,000 sq. ft. for all ages. The Commissioners hope the park will host a Red Bull certified pump track tournament in the future.

“While we are doing this for our citizens, it’s also for tourism and I think it would bring a lot of people in,” Powell said.

Powell shared the commissioners are working with local biking organizations that will be involved in the opening day and will have Pump Track World Champion Tommy Zula in attendance.

“It is shaping up to be a great day of events and we are excited about it,” Powell said.

The pump track project is tied in with the paved walking/biking trail to be added to ETC Park and the work of SOMBA at Shawnee State Forest, which has built multiple Mountain Bike Trails. A 2-mile mountain bike loop trail by the river already exists at ETC Park.

“Good stuff is happening in Scioto County,” Davis said.

